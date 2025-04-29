Texarkana ISD Welcomes New Director of Bands, Bass Deese

Sponsor

Texarkana Independent School District is proud to announce the hiring of Mr. John “Bass” Deese as the new Director of Bands for Texas High School and the Tiger Band program. A 2011 graduate of Texas High School, Mr. Deese returns to his alma mater with extensive experience and a clear vision for the program’s future.

“Returning to lead the very band that sparked my love for music feels like a true homecoming,” said Deese. “As a former student who found my passion in the Tiger Band, I’m honored by the opportunity to give back to the program that helped shape who I am.”

Mr. Deese brings a rich background in music education, having served as Director of Bands at Chaparral High School in Killeen, TX, and Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, TX. Under his leadership, bands have consistently earned UIL Sweepstakes Awards in both marching and concert performances. He has also played a key role in growing student participation and helping individuals achieve All-Region, All-Area, and All-State honors.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Music (Trumpet Performance) and a Master of Music in Jazz Studies from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. In addition to teaching, Mr. Deese has extensive experience in music composition and arranging, having designed creative musical programs for marching bands, concert ensembles, and jazz groups.

Mr. Deese’s vision for the Tiger Band is to build on the program’s proud tradition while fostering new growth.



