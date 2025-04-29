Texarkana Board Split on Container Home Moratorium, Will Revisit Issue in May Workshop

Sponsor

A divided Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors failed Monday evening to pass a proposed 90-day moratorium on new shipping container homes, following debate over building code standards, neighborhood notice requirements, and definitions of “unconventional housing.”

The special-called meeting, initiated by Assistant Mayor Laney Harris, centered around a container home currently under construction near Ferguson and Fox Streets in Ward 2. Harris raised concerns over the lack of neighborhood notification and the absence of specific city ordinances governing alternative housing styles like container homes, barndominiums, and tiny houses.

“We have residents who feel blindsided,” Harris said. “They see bare metal containers stacked in their neighborhood and are asking why they weren’t told.”

City Manager Tyler Richards and other officials assured the board that current building codes already address all safety and structural requirements for such homes — including HVAC, insulation, engineering certifications, and inspections. “Every last bit of this must meet the same standards as any conventional home,” Richards said.

Dan Boyles, representing the contractor behind the Ferguson Street project, noted the units are being built for affordable housing rental and are fully compliant. “These homes meet all code requirements, and we’ve worked closely with city planning,” Boyles said.

Several directors, however, expressed unease with pausing development mid-project.

A proposed resolution to pause future container home permits until an ordinance is passed — or for 90 days, whichever comes first — failed in a 3-3 vote, with Directors Brewer, Roberts, and Harris voting in favor, and Directors Jewell, Smith, and Hollibush voting against.

Despite the deadlock, the board agreed to take up the issue again during a May 22 workshop. The session will likely include broader discussions on zoning, neighbor notification protocols, and how to classify non-traditional homes within city code.

Until then, container home projects already permitted will proceed as planned, including the one on Ferguson Street. Two more similar homes are reportedly in the planning stages for nearby lots.