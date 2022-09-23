Texarkana ISD Wins 2022 TAEA District of Distinction Award

Advertisement

The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) announced the 59 winners of the 2022 District of Distinction Award. Among the list of honorees is Texarkana ISD. The districts received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connect learners to their community and beyond.

TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in the state. The organization has previously honored outstanding TAEA members for work in their classrooms and districts. This is the fourth year that TAEA is honoring districts that meet rigorous criteria as evidenced from data.

For the 2022 award, over 1,200 districts were eligible to apply. Each district submitted documentation they met from the 14-point rubric over the 2021-2022 school year. Only 59 districts met the high standard and will receive the outstanding honor indicating they are in the top 4 percent in art education of districts in the state.

“Texarkana ISD has set a high standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated visual arts curriculum, encouraged creativity, community participation and student growth,” said Sandra Newton, Chair of the Administration and Supervision Division of TAEA. “It is a true testament to your visual art educators’ skill, dedication, and flexibility that the quality of their programs continued to provide strong and comprehensive visual art educational experiences to students.”

Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of TISD, added, “We are very excited that Texarkana ISD has been honored by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) with its 2022 District of Distinction Award. Our Visual Arts students and staff members continue to make our school district and community very proud!”

Fifty-nine districts, including Texarkana ISD will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting and General Session during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Friday, November 10, 2022.

Shea Phillips, Texas High School Fine Arts Department Chair said, “The Texarkana ISD Visual Arts Department is made up of a dedicated team of fine arts specialists across all our campuses. We are extremely proud of the work we do all year long to excel in the visual arts and are so honored to be recognized with this prestigious award. We are so proud of our hardworking educators, administrators and students who put in countless hours towards this distinction. TISD is the place to be for Visual Arts!”

