Texarkana ISD’s Martha and Josh Morriss Math & Engineering Elementary Named a Scholar Campus on the Texas Honor Roll

Texarkana Independent School District is proud to announce that Martha and Josh Morriss Math & Engineering Elementary has been named a Scholar Campus on the 2025 Texas Honor Roll, presented by Educational Results Partnership (ERP). This recognition celebrates top-performing schools that have excelled in closing achievement gaps and preparing students for future success.

The Texas Honor Roll, now in its tenth year, recognizes high-performing public schools, districts, and charter schools that demonstrate exceptional student achievement, particularly among historically disadvantaged student populations. This year, 762 schools and 63 districts in Texas earned a place on the Honor Roll—representing just 12% of all eligible schools in the state.

“We are very honored to have Martha and Josh Morriss Math & Engineering Elementary recognized as a Scholar Campus on the Texas Honor Roll,” said Lauren Pilgreen, Principal. “This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and staff who continually strive to provide an environment of academic excellence and innovation.”

The Honor Roll program is the only school recognition initiative in the country based solely on objective student achievement data. It highlights schools where students are mastering the critical skills employers seek, particularly in reading, writing, and math. Additionally, the program serves as a model for educators by sharing best practices that contribute to higher student performance.

This recognition is part of a nationwide campaign to engage business leaders in supporting effective educational systems that equip students with essential workforce skills. The Texas Honor Roll is presented by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, in collaboration with the Texas Business Leadership Council and other state business leaders.

Texarkana ISD remains committed to fostering student success and academic achievement, and we congratulate the students, educators, and families of Martha and Josh Morriss Math & Engineering Elementary for this outstanding accomplishment!

For more information and to view the complete list of Texas Honor Roll schools, click here.

About Texarkana ISD:

Texarkana Independent School District is dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality education that prepares students for success in a rapidly changing world. Through a commitment to academic excellence, community engagement, and student-centered learning, TISD empowers students to achieve their fullest potential.