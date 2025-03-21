TASD to ‘Continue the Legacy’ with Open Enrollment Registration

Sponsor

If you missed the Kindergarten Priority Registration, now is your chance to enroll your child for the 2025-26 school year.

The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) will host Kindergarten Open Enrollment Registration events on Wednesday, April 2nd, and Tuesday, May 6th, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM.

These events will be held at the June Little Center, located at 3512 Grand Avenue, Texarkana, AR 71854.

To help make the enrollment process as smooth as possible, parents and guardians are encouraged to bring the following required documents:

∙ Active email address

∙ Proof of recent physical exam

∙ Immunization record

∙ Birth certificate

∙ Proof of residency

∙ Social Security card

∙ Insurance card

For additional information or any questions, please contact Larry Dunn, Director of Magnet Programs/Enrollment, at larry.dunn@tasd7.net or by phone at (870) 772-3371, ext. 1029. The Texarkana Arkansas School District is excited to continue its tradition of excellence and is eager to welcome new students to our community. We look forward to seeing you soon.