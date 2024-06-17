Texarkana Man Faces Second Stalking Indictment

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man charged with stalking allegedly called a former girlfriend constantly from multiple numbers, followed her around and threw a cup of semen on her at her workplace.

Jaylon Carroll, 26, was first arrested for stalking in November and again arrested for stalking while out on bond on the first charge this year in May, according to a probable cause affidavit. Carroll was taken into custody the first time after he allegedly splashed his former girlfriend with a cup of semen at her place of work, the affidavit said.

The subject of the alleged harassment told officers then that Carroll had been banned from her workplace in Texarkana, Texas, before he splattered her with bodily fluids Nov. 15, 2023. The woman also reported that she had received more than 100 text messages from Carroll from more than 40 different numbers during the months of August and September 2023.

Carroll was booked into the Bowie County jail Nov. 26 and released several days later on a $30,000 bond. As a condition of his release, Carroll was required to wear a GPS leg monitor.

On April 28, the woman pulled into the parking lot of a Neighborhood Walmart on Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas, but left without shopping after she allegedly noticed Carroll’s car in the lot. She then traveled to a different Neighborhood Walmart in the Wake Village area, where she allegedly observed Carroll again.

The woman called police but Carroll was not there by the time officers arrived. A Texarkana Texas Police Dept. officer contacted Bowie County pretrial services, the division that monitors defendants free on bond. An official with pretrial services was able to determine that Carroll’s GPS tracker put him at both stores at the times the woman had alleged she saw Carroll.

Pretrial services also informed Texarkana police that after leaving the store in Wake Village, Carroll’s GPS allegedly showed that he traveled to the neighborhood where the woman lived.

Those revelations related to the movements tracked by Carroll’s GPS led to his second arrest in May and his second indictment last week.

Since his May arrest, Carroll has been held without bond on the first stalking charge, as it was revoked in light of his second arrest by 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison in May.

If convicted, Carroll faces two to ten years in prison on each of the two charges.

Carroll is represented by Texarkana lawyer John Delk. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Dawson McGonagill are representing the state.