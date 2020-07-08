Texarkana Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on East Street

Advertisement

A Texarkana, Ark. man was killed in a motorcycle crash on East Street in Texarkana Tuesday.

According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Summary, 50-year-old Phillip Burnett, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the crash summary, Burnett was north bound on East Street on a motorcycle when he entered the intersection with Division Street and collided with a Nissan Altima. The Altima had been southbound and entered the turn lane and turned onto Division Street into the path of Burnett. Burnett was thrown from the motorcycle and impacted the vehicle.

The crash was investigated by Texarkana Arkansas Police Corporal Les Munn.

