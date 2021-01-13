Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization Notice for Public Review

Advertisement

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is offering a public review and comment period on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Amendment One – Texas portion. The purpose of the comment period is to gather public input on the amendment of the FY 2021-2024 TIP for the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Area. The TIP is a 4-year listing of transportation projects and strategies, addressing the region’s transportation needs. The FY 2021-2024 Texas TIP identifies both local and state projects, that are supported by local governments and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) which will be included in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. However, the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) must also be financially constrained and at this time the Texas STIP is not financially constrained. The MPO has agreed to aid in obtaining financial fiscal constraint by removing the two (2) projects that were proposed to be included the FY2021-2024 TIP until a later date. The proposed projects to be removed are:

#46 A – FM 989 (Kings Highway) – widen existing 2-lane highway to 4-lane divided highway.

#55 – IH 30 Frontage Roads – Construct one-way frontage roads entrance and exit ramps and turnarounds.

Also, to be included in this amendment is a revision to the transit section for the Texarkana Urban Transit District (TUTD). The TUTD received CARES Funding and will use $600,000 to purchase 4 – 2021 28’ ARBOC Spirit of Freedom Buses.

The public review and comment period will

begin on Wednesday, January 13th and will end Friday, January 22, 2021.

ALL Comments must be received by or postmarked by January 22nd to be included in the revision.

The FY 2021-2024 TIP Amendment Two is available for comment by contacting the MPO Office at (903) 798-3927. A copy of the TIP can be mailed to you or make an appointment to visit the Texarkana MPO

Monday – Friday

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Comment forms will be available on the MPO website, on the “Contact Us” tab. Comments from the public will be reviewed before the MPO Policy Board considers the document for adoption.

The MPO makes every reasonable effort to accommodate the needs of the public. The documents are published in English. If you have special communication or accommodation needs or have a need for an interpreter, a request can be made. Please call the MPO at (903)798-3927 at least 4-5 working days prior to the end of the comment period.

Public notice of public involvement activities and time established for public review and comments on the TIP will satisfy the POP requirements.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to help combat the spread of COVID-19 virus the MPO Staff is teleworking from home. However, comments will be accepted by telephone, mail, email, or fax. To leave a message, please speak clearly, leave your name, phone number, and comment.