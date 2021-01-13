Morris Elementary and Spring Lake Park Elementary Named Leader in Me Lighthouse Schools of Distinction by Franklincovey Education

Advertisement

Morriss Elementary and Spring Lake Park Elementary Schools have been certified and named as a 2020 Leader in Me Lighthouse School by FranklinCovey Education. This recognition is evidence that the schools have produced outstanding results in school and student outcomes, by implementing the Leader in Me process with fidelity and excellence. It is also because of the extraordinary impact the school is having on staff, students, parents and the greater community.

Since its official launch nearly a decade ago, an estimated 5,000 public, private and charter schools across 50 countries have adopted the Leader in Me process. Only 64 schools in Texas and 607 in the country have achieved the prestigious Lighthouse certification. TISD’s Spring Lake Park Elementary was the 57th school in Texas to receive the Lighthouse status while Morriss Elementary is the 64th school. Effective the 2020-21 school year, all TISD campuses are Leader in Me schools and the district is now considered a Leader in Me district.

Sean Covey, President, FranklinCovey Education, said, “We are thrilled to recognize Morriss Elementary and Spring Lake Park Elementary as Leader in Me Lighthouse Schools. Schools that achieve this Lighthouse Certification are great examples of a strong leadership model and process, and what it means to be a Leader in Me school. Both schools have experienced transformational results by implementing the principles and practices related to Leader in Me. And, we are so pleased and honored to celebrate the success they are experiencing.”

The Lighthouse Certification is a highly-regarded standard set by FranklinCovey Education that is attainable by every Leader in Me school. Leader in Me is an evidence-based, K-12 comprehensive whole-school transformation model and process developed in partnership with educators – that empowers students with the social-emotional, leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. Leader in Me helps students learn how to become self-reliant, take initiative, plan ahead, set and track goals, do their homework, prioritize their time, manage their emotions, be considerate of others, express their viewpoint persuasively, resolve conflicts, find creative solutions and value difference.

