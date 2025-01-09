Texarkana Mom Accused Of Failing To Seek Medical Care For 2-Year-Old Abused By Boyfriend

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–The mother of a 2-year-old boy who suffered burns, bruising and internal bleeding allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, was formally charged Wednesday with two felonies in Bowie County while the alleged abuser faces charges in Bowie County and in Little River County, Arkansas.

Kelsey Marie Allgor, 26, has been charged with injury to a child and child endangerment for allegedly failing to seek medical care for her son – whose third birthday is in February – when he was badly burned on his buttocks and leg in November and when he suffered internal bleeding as the result of a suspected beating a couple of days before Christmas, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Allgor’s boyfriend, Bobby Kyle Gibson, 29, allegedly injured the boy Dec. 23 at Gibson’s home in Foreman, Ark. Gibson is currently being held in the Little River County jail. In Arkansas, he is facing a motion to revoke a three-year probation he is serving in connection with a November 2023 assault on the mother of his two young children and a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor in connection with an alleged assault of Allgor’s son last month.

Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Dept. responded Christmas Day to an apartment in a complex on Richmond Road after the boy’s biological father called 911, according to the affidavit in Allgor’s case. When officers arrived, they found the boy had “extensive bruising and obvious injuries.”

The boy was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana where medical staff determined he required surgery for internal injuries and arranged for him to be airlifted to Dallas Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Allgor allegedly told police that she and her son had stayed at Gibson’s house in Foreman on the night of Dec. 23 and that she noticed bruising on his forehead after Gibson had tried to give the boy some medicine. Allgor reportedly told investigators that Gibson told her the boy had been refusing the medicine when she asked about the bruising.

The following day, Allgor allegedly noticed “extensive bruising” to the boy’s face and body and that when he started throwing up, she and Gibson took him from his home in Foreman back to her apartment in Texarkana, Texas, according to the affidavit. Gibson allegedly claimed the boy must have tripped and hit his head when asked about his apparent injuries.

Gibson allegedly left Allgor’s apartment in Texarkana on Christmas. Allgor reportedly called a friend for advice about the child’s injuries who advised her to tell the boy’s father about his condition. The friend’s boyfriend allegedly contacted the boy’s father, who in turn went to Allgor’s apartment and then called the police.

The boy’s father had reportedly noticed injuries – healing bruises, a healing burn, a black eye, a missing toenail and missing hair – when he picked the boy up from daycare in mid-December. Allgor had allegedly denied the boy’s father visitation with the child for two months before that, the affidavit said. The father reportedly contacted Child Protective Services at that time to report suspected abuse and shared photos of the injuries he observed Nov. 12 with police after the boy was hospitalized last month.

The investigation further revealed that in November, Allgor had contacted a nurse on Nov. 10 about extensive burns to the child’s buttocks and leg which she claimed were the result of severe diarrhea. Allgor allegedly failed to follow the nurse’s instructions to take the boy to an emergency room because she feared Child Protective Services would remove him from her care, the affidavit said.

Gibson allegedly told investigators in Little River County that he and Allgor had been “too busy having sex” to clean the boy after he’d suffered a bout of diarrhea that caused burns in November. According to the affidavit, a physician who conducted a forensic assessment of the boy’s injuries at Dallas Children’s Hospital determined that the burns were not caused by diarrhea.

Allgor faces two to ten years in prison if convicted of injury to a child by omission for failing to seek medical care for her son in November. If convicted of child endangerment for failing to seek medical care for the boy in December, she faces six months to two years in a Texas state jail.

Allgor has not been indicted by a grand jury and the charges against her could change, depending on the investigation.

Gibson appeared Wednesday before a judge in Little River County in connection with the motion to revoke his probation there. Gibson, who is represented by attorney Clayton Tinkes, pleaded not true to the allegations in the petition to revoke his probation.

In addition to allegedly committing the new offense of child endangerment, Gibson is accused of failing to pay $290 toward a fine and other costs assessed at the time of his sentencing in that case.

Circuit Judge Tom Cooper set Gibson’s bond in the probation revocation case at $150,000, the same amount set for bond in the new child endangerment case, records show.

Officials in Bowie County have placed a hold on Gibson in connection with the abuse alleged to have occurred in Texarkana, Texas. That means that if Gibson manages to post bond in Little River County, he will be transported to Bowie County to face charges.

Gibson pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening and domestic battery in Little River County in June 2024 and was sentenced to 36 months probation, court records show. Gibson attacked the mother of his two children – now ages 5 and 3 years – at her home on Nov. 7, 2023, while the children were with relatives at a residence down the road, according to court records in Little River County.

Gibson slapped, hit and kicked the mother of his children. He held a pistol to her head and forced her to say, “I am a [racial slur] lover,” according to court documents.

Gibson is scheduled to return to court in Little River County later this month.

A date for Allgor to appear before a judge in Bowie County has not been scheduled. Allgor’s case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison. No attorney of record was listed for her as of Wednesday evening.