Texarkana Area School Closings for Thursday and Friday

Sponsor

TISD – All Campuses Closed Thursday

Texarkana, Ark. School District – All Campuses Closed Thursday

Ashdown School District Closed Thursday

Malta ISD – Closed through Friday.

University of Arkansas Hope – Texarkana – Closed through Friday

Texarkana College – All classes will be virtual Thursday and Friday

Hooks ISD – Closed Thursday

Redwater ISD – THURSDAY, January 9-Redwater ISD will run a HALF-DAY SCHEDULE with classes starting as usual and buses running at noon. Morning practices are allowed.

FRIDAY, January 10-CLOSED all day

Genoa ISD – Closed Thursday

New Boston ISD – Closed Thursday and Friday

Leary – Closed Thursday and Friday

Atlanta ISD – Closed Thursday

Liberty Eylau ISD – Noon release on Thursday.

DeKalb – Closed Thursday and Friday