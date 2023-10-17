Texarkana Museum Vintage and Collectible Sale

Sponsor

“With the closing of the Discovery Place Museum, we have been overwhelmed with items, collectibles and so much more that we need to find new homes for. So, the Texarkana Museum System will be hosting a Vintage and Collectable Sale. The sale will include artifacts, vintage items and collectible items from Texarkana history, as well as several items from the Discovery Place Museum,” says Emily Tarr, the new Interim Executive Director of Texarkana Museum Systems.

Some of the items up for sale include artifacts from Texarkana history, a variety of duplicates of militaria, antique typewriters, duplicate paintings and so much more. The actual sale will run from October 19th-October 22nd at 215 Pine Street at the old Discovery Place Museum.

October 18th, Texarkana Museum Systems will be hosting a preview night of what items are for sale from 5PM-8PM. The cost for the preview sale is $25. “Those coming to our preview night will be able to enjoy viewing items up for sale, and will pay for the privilege for early purchasing that evening,” says Emily.

For more information please contact the Texarkana Museum System at (903) 793-4831.