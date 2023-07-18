Texarkana Named Finalist for Viewer’s Choice Episode of “The Daytripper”

Sponsor



The City of Texarkana has been named as a finalist for the Viewer’s Choice episode of “The Daytripper” with host Chet Garner. This program follows its host as he takes day trips to visit unique Texas communities and well-known landmarks. “The Daytripper” is aired on the PBS station, which broadcast to 48 states, and has won 13 Lone Star Emmys since it began filming.

“The Daytripper” is currently in the middle of filming Season 14 and will have a Viewer’s Choice episode to accompany the rest of their adventures. Garner has selected 16 towns for audiences to choose from, and the city is calling on its community to vote for Texarkana.

This opportunity would shine a spotlight on local businesses, the downtown Arts and Historic District, as well as the rich history Texarkana is celebrating during its Sesquicentennial. “The Daytripper” features cities not only on PBS, but on their YouTube channel and website where they provide a complete guide of each city they explore.

The selected cities are set up bracket style and viewers can submit their votes once per day, until the winner is announced on August 1. The new brackets will be announced every Friday leading up until then. To vote for Texarkana please use the form below https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSduMKvs6cvTGBEtSWz5BaaPHwBR-R9JSZbpKBNtzkWDWXDsaQ/viewform

To learn more about “The Daytripper,” visit their website at thedaytripper.com.

