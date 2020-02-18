Texarkana Parks and Recreation Hosts Fishing Derby for Disabled Youth

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation is holding their 28th Annual Texarkana Fishing Derby February 20TH through 21st. This is an invitation only event for physically and mentally disabled youth in the greater Texarkana area held at Spring Lake Park ADA accessible fishing dock.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife, City of Texarkana, Texas Fire Department, City of Texarkana, Texas Police Department, and Texarkana Challenged Outdoorsmen, in coordination with the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation are working together to make this year an unforgettable and successful fishing event.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife is bringing in over 1,000 trout for participants from local school districts special education departments, group homes, work activity groups, and assisted living homes to enjoy catching.

There will be over fifty volunteers and thirty parks personnel available to help with baiting, hooking, catching, and cleaning the fish for participants to take home. In addition, there will be games, prizes, treats and over 600 hotdog meals provided for a picnic at the park.

Thanks to the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department, this event is completely free to all participants.