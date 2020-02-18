Early Voting Begins Today

Advertisement

Bowie County Voting

Bowie County Courthouse 710 James Bowie Drive New Boston

Southwest Center, 3222 W. Seventh St. Texarkana

No voting will be held at the Bi-State Justice Building in Texarkana.

Early voting will run through February 28 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays. No voting on the weekends.

Advertisement

Miller County Voting

Miller County Courthouse 400 Laurel St., through March 2.

Polls open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. except March 2 when they will close at 5 p.m. Open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturdays and closed Sundays.