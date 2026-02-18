Texarkana Police Seek Help Identifying Distraction Theft Suspect

SPONSOR

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a woman suspected of stealing a bank bag containing several thousand dollars from a business on New Boston Road.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday evening when the woman entered the business with two accomplices — a man and another woman. While the other two kept an employee distracted, the suspect slipped into the office and took a bank bag containing the daily deposit from under the counter.

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the woman in the surveillance images — or who has any information about the three individuals involved — to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116. Tips can also be submitted to Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP or anonymously online at www.p3tips.com.