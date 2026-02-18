Texarkana Police Seek Help Identifying Distraction Theft Suspect

By
Field Walsh
-
SPONSOR

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a woman suspected of stealing a bank bag containing several thousand dollars from a business on New Boston Road.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday evening when the woman entered the business with two accomplices — a man and another woman. While the other two kept an employee distracted, the suspect slipped into the office and took a bank bag containing the daily deposit from under the counter.

Surveillance image of theft suspect
Surveillance image of theft suspect

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the woman in the surveillance images — or who has any information about the three individuals involved — to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116. Tips can also be submitted to Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP or anonymously online at www.p3tips.com.

SPONSOR
Previous articleTexarkana Pastor Arrested on Five Rape Charges, Held on $500,000 Bond
Next articleTexarkana Arkansas Police Corporal Michael Bryan Promoted to Sergeant