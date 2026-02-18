Texarkana Pastor Arrested on Five Rape Charges, Held on $500,000 Bond

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Ark–A pastor affiliated with the Bright Star Missionary Baptist

Church in Texarkana is currently being held in the Miller County jail on

five counts of rape.

Cedric Monteze Sharp’s bail is set at $500,000, according to court records

filed this week in Miller County. Sharp identifies himself as pastor of

Bright Star Missionary Baptist Church on a Facebook page which indicates he

has held that role for just over a year.

Sharp, 51, was arrested Feb. 11 and in court Friday for an initial

appearance before District Judge Tommy Potter, records show. Details

regarding the allegations were not available Wednesday, however, court

documents indicate the charges relate to a single alleged victim.

SPONSOR

Judge Potter established conditions for release should Sharp post bail. He

is prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victim and cannot

use alcohol or controlled substances unless prescribed by a doctor. Sharp

is also prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition while his case

proceeds.

If convicted of rape, Sharp faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison on each

count. He is scheduled to return to court in early March for a status

hearing, court records show.

An attorney for Sharp was not listed Wednesday.