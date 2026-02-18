Texarkana Pastor Arrested on Five Rape Charges, Held on $500,000 Bond

TEXARKANA, Ark–A pastor affiliated with the Bright Star Missionary Baptist
Church in Texarkana is currently being held in the Miller County jail on
five counts of rape.
Cedric Monteze Sharp’s bail is set at $500,000, according to court records
filed this week in Miller County. Sharp identifies himself as pastor of
Bright Star Missionary Baptist Church on a Facebook page which indicates he
has held that role for just over a year.
Sharp, 51, was arrested Feb. 11 and in court Friday for an initial
appearance before District Judge Tommy Potter, records show. Details
regarding the allegations were not available Wednesday, however, court
documents indicate the charges relate to a single alleged victim.
Judge Potter established conditions for release should Sharp post bail. He
is prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victim and cannot
use alcohol or controlled substances unless prescribed by a doctor. Sharp
is also prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition while his case
proceeds.
If convicted of rape, Sharp faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison on each
count. He is scheduled to return to court in early March for a status
hearing, court records show.
An attorney for Sharp was not listed Wednesday.