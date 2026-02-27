Texarkana police: two women arrested in $150K payday loan fraud case, three more sought

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Texas — Two women have been arrested and three additional suspects have outstanding warrants in what police described as a large-scale fraud case tied to a payday loan business.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Trina Porter, 48, and LaShay Washington, 43, were arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity following a yearlong investigation led by Detective Jarrod Dean.

Investigators allege Porter and Washington used forged documents and personal information belonging to people they knew to create fraudulent loans while employed at the business. Police said the group stole more than $150,000 over about 12 months.

The department said the investigation identified 199 victims and produced a case file containing more than 300 pieces of evidence. Police said Dean worked closely with the company’s corporate auditor to document the full scope of the scheme.

Both women’s bonds were set at $150,000, according to police. Porter has since bonded out, while Washington remained in the Bi-State Jail as of the department’s statement.

Police said three additional suspects are wanted in connection with the case.