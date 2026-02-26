Chris Redfearn Outlines Plan for Accountability, Public Safety, and Stronger County Leadership

SPONSOR

With early voting ending on March 2 and Election Day on March 3 approaching, Miller County voters are taking a closer look at the candidates running for County Judge. Chris Redfearn, a longtime Miller County resident and U.S. Army veteran, is emphasizing accountability, transparency, and responsible budgeting as the core of his campaign.

Redfearn says his first priority, if elected, will be a full review of county programs and spending.

“My focus will be accountability, public safety, and responsible use of taxpayer dollars,” Redfearn said in his campaign message. “County government should be efficient, transparent, and always focused on serving the people.”

SPONSOR

Budgeting and Property Tax Oversight

Redfearn says he plans to begin his term with a comprehensive audit of all county programs.

According to his platform, each program would be evaluated based on efficiency, impact on citizens, and whether it still serves its original purpose. Funding would be tied to measurable goals, and results would be shared publicly each quarter to increase transparency.

Public Safety and Infrastructure

Redfearn highlights public safety as a key priority, noting that county leadership must work closely with law enforcement, first responders, and road departments to ensure resources are used effectively.

He has also spoken about improving county roads and addressing long‑standing infrastructure needs, topics that have been central in recent candidate forums.

Background and Experience

Redfearn grew up in Miller County and attended school in Genoa. Before entering public service, he worked in the forestry industry and as a mechanic for local truck dealerships.

Feeling called to serve, he joined the Army National Guard unit in Texarkana and deployed to Iraq in 2004.

He says these experiences shaped his commitment to disciplined leadership and service to the community.