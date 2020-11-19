Texarkana Regional Airport Adds Flights as the Holidays Approach

Advertisement

Texarkana Regional Airport commercial flights are increasing to three flights for the last three days in November and returning to a four flights daily schedule from December 19th through the rest of the year, according to airport officials.

The return to four flights a day in December will only be interrupted on Christmas Day when there will be only one inbound flight. Also, there will be no flights on Thanksgiving Day, airport officials added.

Texarkana Regional Airport’s operations count, enplanement, and load factors are all up from the previous months. Executive Director of Aviation Paul Mehrlich said the numbers are better than expected considering the overall climate of the aviation industry.

