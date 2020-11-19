Outreach Program to Offer Free Grocery Items this Weekend

Advertisement

FREE GROCERY ITEMS.

Available Saturday, November 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. while supplies last at the House of Refuge (1707 W 6th St. Texarkana, TX 75501). No eligibility requirements, paperwork or ID required.

ARTÍCULOS DE COMPRA GRATIS.

Disponible el sábado 21 de noviembre de 10:00 a.m. a 12:00 p.m. mientras duren los suministros en la Casa de Refugio (1707 W 6th St. Texarkana, TX 75501). No se requieren requisitos de elegibilidad, documentación o identificación.

First Come, First Serve.

Please stay in your cars and open your trunk or back door. Please wear a face mask.

Walk-ups accepted, but please follow instructions of volunteers on where to wait, and please wear a face mask.

