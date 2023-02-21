Texarkana Regional Airport Hires New Airport Development Manager

Advertisement

The Texarkana Regional Airport (“TXK”) has hired a new Airport Development Manager, Mr. Glen Barentine. Mr. Barentine officially started work on February 13th, 2023.

Mr. Barentine has over 34 years of experience in the aviation industry, serving in the U.S. Air Force as an avionics specialist, as the Assistant Manager for TAC Air, and as Airport Director for the Hot Springs Memorial Field Airport. Mr. Barentine will be managing the real estate development of current and future businesses here at Texarkana Regional Airport. He joins the team just as they are doing a massive overhaul of the rules and regulations, as well as a 20-year Master Plan, which will allow the public to provide input on how they would like to see their airport grow.

The previous Airport Real Estate Manager, Mr. Tyler Brown, has left Texarkana to become a pilot in the airlines. He has joined Thrust Flight’s accelerated flight training Zero Time to Airline program, which will allow him to become an airline pilot in just two years. This same program is looking to come to Texarkana Regional Airport in 2024. We wish him the best of luck!

About Texarkana Regional Airport Authority

The Texarkana Regional Airport Authority owns and operates TXK. In all, the airport authority owns and maintains approximately 1,029 acres. TXK is served by legacy carrier American Airlines, which connects Texarkana and Ark-La-Tex passengers to hundreds of competitive-priced domestic and international destinations daily via three (3) direct flights to top-rated connecting hub airport – Dallas/Fort-Worth International Airport. For more information about TXK, please visit www.flytxk.com or Like Us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/txkairport or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @flytxk.

