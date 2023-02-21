Janice Musgrove

Advertisement

Janice Kay Bailey Musgrove, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, February 20, 2023, in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Musgrove was born June 19, 1946, in Joplin, Missouri to Eddie and Helen (Hammontree) Bailey. She was a homemaker and a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church. Janice was a wonderful artist and an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Jimmy Musgrove.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Donna Perkins of Wake Village, Texas and Jeff and Angie Perkins of Texarkana; four grandchildren, Nikki Skees and husband Rex, Nancy Jo Perkins, Lana Perkins, and Bonnie Perkins; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda Murphy of Richmond, Texas, Nancy Lund of Texarkana, and Sharon Sheppard and husband, Robert of Texarkana; two nephews, Chris Murphy and Jon Sheppard; along with other relatives.

Advertisement

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

