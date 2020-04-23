Texarkana Regional Airport Still Serving Aviation

Advertisement

Recently, The Texarkana Regional Airport received over a million dollars from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

At the Texarkana Airport Authority Board Meeting Thursday morning, Texarkana Regional Airport Director Paul Mehrlich said the stimulus money will be used for protecting current employee payroll and allow for a vacant firefighter position to be filled in July.

According to Mehrlich, The CARES Act funding is freeing up resources to be used for the capital improvement budget. As a result, the new terminal should open in 2023, one year sooner than expected.

The Airport Authority shared some figures that shed a positive light on TRA’s current status. Board members feared an 80% drop in the passenger count; today’s report showed a 47% slide in the passenger count, and that car rentals are only down 13%. Also, TRA’s flights are on-time 2% more than the national average.

The Board discussed how Texarkana’s airport is focused on the wellbeing of every passenger. Mehrlich said that the airport has a thorough deep-cleaning planned and all staff has enough PPE. Also, Passengers on flights are being spaced apart as much as possible.

Phase IV of the CARE Act, currently being worked out in Washington, could offer additional support to our airport.

