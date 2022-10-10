Texarkana Regional Airport to Hold Triennial Full-Scale Airport Emergency Exercise October 11th, 2022

Advertisement

The Texarkana Regional Airport (“TXK”) will hold its Triennial full-scale airport emergency exercise on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM. The exercise is required once every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) for commercial service airports.

The exercise is an emergency response to test TXK’s Airport Emergency Plan in accordance with the FAA requirements and to improve emergency preparedness in the event of an actual aircraft incident. Mutual aid agencies responsible for first response and treatment of patients will participate. This will allow the airport to complete a comprehensive test of the system and coordinate with our first responder partners.

As a result of the exercise, the public may see increased activity with emergency vehicles coming to and from the airport as well as on the airfield. This should not be of any concern to the public as this is only a drill. The exercise will not affect commercial flights and will take place in an area separate from flight operations. Proper coordination and airfield closures to maximize safety during the drill have been completed.

About Texarkana Regional Airport Authority

The Texarkana Regional Airport Authority owns and operates TXK. In all, the airport authority owns and maintains approximately 1,029 acres. TXK is served by legacy carrier American Airlines, which connects Texarkana and Ark-La-Tex passengers to hundreds of competitive-priced domestic and international destinations daily via three (3) direct flights to a top-rate connecting hub airport – Dallas/Fort-Worth International Airport. For more information about TXK, please visit www.flytxk.com or Like Us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/txkairport or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @flytxk.

