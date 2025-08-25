Texarkana Resident Named to OKC Thunder’s 2025–26 Entertainment Team

Sponsor

The Oklahoma City Thunder has announced its 2025–26 Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers rosters, featuring performers from across the country. Among those selected is Kacy Harvey of Texarkana, joining the Thunder Drummers lineup for the upcoming NBA season.

Thunder Drummers energize fans at home games and serve as ambassadors at community events throughout Oklahoma. The team also includes performers from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, and beyond.

“Thunder home games are known across the NBA for their great energy and lively environment,” said Cristhian Guzman, performance teams manager. “Our entertainment groups are an integral part of that experience for our fans.”

For the full roster and more details, visit the Thunder’s official announcement.

https://www.nba.com/thunder/news/release-entertainment-250822