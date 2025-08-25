Arkansas Work Release Inmate, Texarkana Woman, Charged In Escape

Sponsor

HOPE, Ark–Officials in Hempstead County, Ark., have charged a Texarkana man who allegedly walked off a prison work release job at a Hope bakery with escape and his girlfriend, who allegedly drove him to her Texarkana apartment, has been charged as an accomplice.

Antarian Keatrich Wright, 30, is serving a 10-year sentence for aggravated robbery originating from Columbia County, Ark., court records show. Since the alleged escape June 5, Wright has been moved to the Varner Supermax Unit of the Arkansas Dept. of Corrections, prison records show.

Precious Emani White, 36, was allegedly in a relationship with Wright and was working at Southern Bakeries at the same time Wright was assigned there to work release, according to a probable cause affidavit. White allegedly left work about 20 minutes after Wright was observed walking away from the business on video surveillance at 9:36 p.m.

When a special agent with the Arkansas State Police called White at about 3:32 a.m., she reportedly answered, but quickly hung up, the affidavit said. Two staff members of Arkansas Community Correction were watching White’s unit at the Beacon Hill Apartments in Texarkana, Ark., when she left the apartment and got into her car about six minutes after the call from the state trooper.

Wright exited a short time after White, walking into a wooded area near the apartment complex, the affidavit said. Wright was taken into custody later on the morning of June 5 in a wooded area off Arkansas Blvd. in Texarkana, Ark.

Wright has been charged by prosecutors in Hempstead County as a habitual offender with four or more prior felony convictions, according to court records filed Friday. He faces five to 40 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000 if convicted of escape.

White faces five to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000 if found guilty of being an accomplice to escape. White is currently free on a $5,000 bond, court records show.