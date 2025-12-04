Texarkana Texas Firefighters Association Warns of Growing Hiring and Retention Crisis.

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana, Texas Firefighters Association is sounding the alarm on what they describe as a deepening hiring and retention crisis—one they say could soon jeopardize public safety if left unresolved.

According to the association, the department has fallen to the bottom of the pay scale when compared with similar-sized cities and fire agencies across the region and state. Multiple pay studies have reportedly confirmed that Texarkana ranks last among comparable departments, a factor firefighters say is directly fueling an exodus of personnel and discouraging qualified applicants from pursuing careers with the city.

Over the past two years, the department has administered several entrance exams, but only a small number of applicants have successfully made it through the hiring process. Of those who were hired, several have already left for higher-paying fire departments in nearby cities — and others are currently exploring similar opportunities. Some applicants even declined job offers after realizing they would have to take a pay cut to join Texarkana’s force.

Officials with the association say the problem is affecting more than just recruitment. Current firefighters, despite a deep love for their profession, are reportedly considering leaving the fire service altogether so they can secure better wages for their families.

The association warns that without immediate action, Texarkana is at risk of losing decades of cumulative experience. A significant wave of retirements is expected within the next six to eight years, and combined with ongoing departures to other cities, leaders fear the result will be a critical staffing shortage with serious implications for emergency response.

“For the last ten years, the city has been less than receptive to properly addressing this issue, and it is ultimately the citizens we serve who suffer,” the statement reads.

Firefighters are urging residents who support addressing the crisis to contact City Manager David Orr, Mayor Bob Bruggeman, or their city council member to advocate for competitive pay and long-term staffing solutions.