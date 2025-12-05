Sponsor

Juanita “Jenny” Reyes Cross, age 53, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 30, 2025. She was born on July 3, 1972, in the Philippines to Adelia and Nicanor Reyes.

She spent 10 years as a Registered Nurse at Christus Saint Michaels Hospital, later being a homemaker and taking care of all three of her boys.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her boys. She was known as the family’s fashionista, a great cook, a basketball enthusiast, and a skilled player, often beating most at a game of pool or Mahjong tiles. Jenny could be found playing games on her phone, singing karaoke, and dancing. She also enjoyed collecting memorabilia, thrifting, being outdoors, trying new things, hunting for snakes, and going fishing with her husband.

Her family would describe her as the life of the party. She is often called “The Cool Aunt.” She can also be described as selfless, nurturing, and compassionate. She was able to give others a second chance at life as an organ donor.

Jenny is preceded in death by her father, Nicanor Reyes Sr.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 15 years, Kyle Cross; three sons, Justin and girlfriend Maria, Xander and girlfriend Ziya and Kentucky Vinson Cross; her mother, Adelia Reyes; two sisters, Arlene Garlan and husband Mark Ford, Nora Reyes and Leo Mapa; one brother Nicanor Reyes Jr. and his wife Nozomi; her mother and father-in-law, Glenda and John Cross; along with a host of other family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating.