Texarkana Town Hall with Congressman Pat Fallon

Advertisement

Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04) held a public Town Hall this evening in the Truman Arnold Student Center at Texarkana College.

Congressman Fallon updated the citizens of Texarkana on his work in Washington, D.C. before receiving feedback from those in attendance.

“This will be a No Holds Barred town hall meeting,” stated Fallon as he began unpacking the work he has been doing in Washington D.C. thus far.

Advertisement

The Congressman discussed his voting record and his opposition to the H.R 1 Bill that Fallon described as the “Federalizing Elections Bill;” his opposition to H.R. 1319 or the Covid Bill; and he also pushed back against H.R. 51, the Bill that would make Washington D.C. a state, offering that a majority of the district should be returned to Maryland, leaving just the Mall as Washington D.C.

Appointed to the House Armed Services Committee, Fallon asserted his commitment to “protect the Red River Army Depot,” adding “promises made, promises kept.” He plans on touring the RRAD facility tomorrow.

Congressman Fallon recognized Atlanta High School’s Stock Market Team for winning first-place Nationally in the Capitol Hill Challenge™, presented by the Charles Schwab Foundation. Described as an exciting national financial education competition for public middle and high schools that reaches every U.S. Congressional district.

Find out more about Capitol Hill Challenge™ here: https://www.stockmarketgame.org/capitol-hill-challenge.html -and-https://www.sifma.org/resources/news/sifma-and-the-sifma-foundation-announce-the-top-10-winners-of-the-18th-annual-capitol-hill-challenge-and-congratulate-all-participants/?fbclid=IwAR1aultOjWCYUcypGXv2TQHsURjxX0oA7hZf7U-1b9HMaSwgIVxeFS6Ouwg

Pictured: Instructor

Renee Rosser and Team members Valarie Mason,

Clay Fant, and Jagger Dyer with Congressman Pat Fallon