FREE College Courses Available for Area High Schools: U of A Hope-Texarkana Secondary Career & Technical Education Center Application Deadline Extended to July 1

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Secondary Career & Technical Education Center offers FREE college credit to service area high schools. Students who will be entering 11th or 12th-grade next school year at one of the following high schools can sign up now for UAHT Secondary Career Center classes. The application deadline has been extended to Thursday, July 1, 2021. To apply visit, www.uaht.edu/secondary-career-center.

Participating schools include:

Arkansas High

Arkansas Virtual Academy

Ashdown

Blevins

Fouke

Genoa Central

Hope

Lafayette County

Nevada

Prescott

Spring Hill

The UAHT Secondary Career & Technical Education Center is an area secondary career & technical education center located on U of A Texarkana Campus, Arkansas High School Campus in Texarkana, and the U of A Hope campus. The Center provides area high school juniors and seniors with the unique opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school at no charge. The Center’s curriculum serves as an extension of the high school curriculum offerings by providing students with hands-on experiences in a variety of career fields taught by UAHT Faculty.

Certificates of Proficiency are offered in the following areas:

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (UA Hope campus only)

Industrial Maintenance Technology

Information Technology: Coding

Medical Professions

Certified Nursing Assistant

Emergency Medical Technician

Welding Technology

Contact your high school counselor to enroll.

To schedule an Accuplacer exam, visit www.uaht.edu/testing or call 870-722-8247 or 870-722-8174.

For more information visit www.uaht.edu/secondary-career-center, or contact Mikki Curtis, Director, at 870-722-8133 or mikki.curtis@uaht.edu.