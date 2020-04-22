Texarkana Twins Announce New Opening Day for 2020 Summer

Advertisement

Texarkana, USA – April 22, 2020 – Earlier today the Texas Collegiate League made a decision to delay the start of the 2020 summer season. “The TCL voted unanimously to move the season opener to July 3rd to provide our franchises ample time to prepare and ensure that the safety of our fans and all involved is addressed with the utmost scrutiny. The league continues to monitor social distancing requirements and has begun to put in guidelines for fans to be able to safely attend our ballparks this summer.” – Texas Collegiate League Statement

Going into their 4th season the 2019 TCL Runner-Up Texarkana Twins are thrilled to announce an updated schedule to the 2020 Baseball Season that will provide a full season’s worth of excitement and fun jam packed into July and August. The Twins home opener will be on July 8th versus the Acadiana Cane Cutters. The Twins actually begin the 2020 campaign on the road versus the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Monday July 6th before returning to Texarkana for the home opener.

The Twins updated schedule will feature 5 home weekend dates and home games versus the Bombers, Generals, Cane Cutters and the Rougarou. To celebrate the return of America’s pastime the Twins are unveiling a special season ticket package for only $60 which includes a full season of fun in Texarkana this summer.

“We know how important sports are to help us all get acclimated back to a new normal, and we’re proud to be part of this incredible community we call home; We’re working closely with health care officials to determine the best new ways to ensure the safety of our players, host families, and fans as they attend Rougarou games this summer” said Uri Geva, Team Founder.

The Twins also thank the support and understanding of their founding partners in Robbins Toyota and the support of Ledwell & Son.

