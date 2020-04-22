Registration for Summer and Fall Classes is Underway now at U of A Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

Registration for summer and fall classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now. Out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus, all summer classes at UAHT will be delivered in the online format. Laura Clark, Vice Chancellor for Academics, said, “UAHT has been working hard, even before the COVID crisis, to offer a robust variety of courses that meet the high standards the College expects. I am excited about our summer schedule and the quality online classes that we are offering. Most courses will apply directory to an Associate of Arts in General Education degree, which we also offer completely online.”

UAHT has the most affordable tuition and fees in the State of Arkansas. The College offers Bowie and Cass County residents the same affordable in-state tuition rate. Along with affordable tuition, UAHT offers a textbook rental program where students can rent college textbooks for only $20 per credit hour. The UAHT Foundation offers students over one hundred twenty privately funded scholarships. There are also numerous financial aid opportunities, institutional scholarships, and work-study programs available to students. UAHT even offers the “U Can Scholarship,” which may qualify students to take a free three-hour course.

UAHT is now offering an Associate of Arts in General Education degree 100% online. The College also provides a variety of world-class technical programs such as Diesel Technology, HVAC, Industrial Electricity, Industrial Maintenance, Power Technologies, and Welding that prepare you for great jobs

Summer I classes begin May 27, summer II classes start June 29, and fall classes start August 19.

For more information or to enroll at U of A Hope-Texarkana, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124, email pac@uaht.edu, or email your advisor today.

