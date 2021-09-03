Texarkana Weekly Report: Here’s What You May Have Missed This Week in Texarkana

Advertisement

As another week in the great city of Texarkana comes to an end, and community members are excited to celebrate their three day holiday weekend, let’s take a look at what happened around our area this week. To provide any information for next weeks Texarkana Weekly Report please email Jordan@txktoday.com or message us through our Facebook page.

Covid Related Information

Advertisement

As of Friday, September 3rd, the Cass County death toll for Covid-19 related deaths has risen over 100. With two deaths in the last day alone. Local area hospitals are struggling to manage the increase in COVID-19 related patients, and are having to transport patients in critical condition to other hospitals around Arkansas and Texas who have available beds and resources.

School Related Information:

Several local schools including TISD and Maud are searching for substitute teachers as they respond to CDC guidelines which encourage teachers and staff to quarantine if they have been directly exposed or test positive for Covid-19. Districts have increased pay for substitute teachers in response to their needs, and are offering upwards of $120 per day for substitute teachers. To apply for open positions visit district webpages and search hiring.

Local Police Related Information:

The Texarkana Texas Police Department are still in search of any information related to a hit and run that occurred late Saturday night. The victim Hallard Green (68) was struck by a vehicle while walking down South Lake Drive near the intersection of Allen Lane. Police are searching for any witnesses or anyone who may have any information that can lead to the individual responsible for the death of Mr. Green. If you have any information please contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department by calling 903-798-3116.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department also released footage this week in related to the wrongful death suit brought against members of the department. The footage shows 23 year old Darren Boykin in the back of the police car saying ‘I can’t breathe,’ after being chased, arrested, then detained on felony warrant charges. While the footage is hard to watch, the suit brought against the department and the officers has made its way around the Texarkana area. TxkToday will continue to follow the lawsuit that was filed in federal court last Sunday, and provide updates as they become available.

Local Sports Rundown:

Local high school football player, Trystan Powell was named the Miller County Farm Bureau player of the week for the Arkansas High Razorbacks. Trystan had 10 tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble in his last game. Congratulations to Trystan!

Pleasant Grove High School Hawks took home a win last week at their first home game of the season with a score of 57-0. They are set to play Argyle this weekend in Argyle, TX. Good luck to our local Hawks. The Texas High variety tennis team went to Sulphur Springs on Tuesday, bringing home a 16-1 victory for the Tigers.

Other Related News:

Monday, September 6th is a Federal Holiday, and for many local businesses and schools they will be closed on Monday. Be sure to complete any banking business before the end of today Friday, September 3rd to ensure you are ready for the long weekend.

New Business Alert:

RodiO Nail bar has officially opened their doors to the public with several positive reviews posted on Texarkana Local’s Texarkana Cheers and Jeers page. The salon opened its doors this week and is located on Mall Drive next to Sassy Seconds.

As always, stay safe out there Texarkana.