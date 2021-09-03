Ashdown Woman Killed in Highway 71 Crash

Advertisement

A 64-year-old Ashdown, Ark. woman was killed in a crash on Highway 71 Thursday night.

Melba Rose was pronounced dead on scene of the crash.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Rose was attempting to enter onto Highway 71 and crossed into the path of James Nowlin of Texarkana. Nowlin was traveling north on 71 and hit Rose. Both vehicles overturned. Nowlin’s vehicle then continued on colliding with a third vehicle in a parking lot.

Nowlin was transported to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport with unknown injuries.

