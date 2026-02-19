Texarkana Woman Jailed After Allegedly Hiding Drugs In Sock For Inmate Son

Texarkana Mom Accused Of Trying To Smuggle Contraband To Inmate Son
TEXARKANA, Texas–A mother who allegedly tried to smuggle meth, synthetic
marijuana and cigarettes to a son in the Bowie County jail is now in
custody herself.
Charlene Ann Johnson, 49, and her son, Markel Demorris Sims, 30, were
allegedly heard on jail phone calls discussing a drop of contraband near
the Bowie County jail in early January, according to a probable cause
affidavit.
Johnson allegedly described the location of a black sock containing
suspected methamphetamine, synthetic marijauna and a pack of menthol
cigarettes during a call with Sims, the affidavit said. Jail personnel
located a black sock on Jan. 7 which contained approximately .8 grams of
methamphetamine, cigarettes and 5.8 grams of synthetic marijuana.
During the call, Johnson allegedly referred to a package of “cartoon” being
in the drop. Cartoon is a slang term used to describe synthetic marijuana,
also known on the street as K-2.
Jail staff had been monitoring Sims’ calls since mid-December after he was
found in possession of $60 in cash in the jail. Sims had allegedly offered
the money to a staff member in exchange for pizza, the affidavit said.
Inmates are not permitted to possess currency.
Johnson has been arrested for prohibited substance in a correctional
facility and is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set
at $30,000. She faces two to 20 years if convicted.
Sims is currently being held in the Bowie County jail on multiple charges,
including unauthorized use of a vehicle, fraudulent use of identifying
information and prohibited substance in a correctional facility, jail
records show.