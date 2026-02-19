Texarkana Woman Jailed After Allegedly Hiding Drugs In Sock For Inmate Son

SPONSOR

Texarkana Mom Accused Of Trying To Smuggle Contraband To Inmate Son

TEXARKANA, Texas–A mother who allegedly tried to smuggle meth, synthetic

marijuana and cigarettes to a son in the Bowie County jail is now in

custody herself.

Charlene Ann Johnson, 49, and her son, Markel Demorris Sims, 30, were

allegedly heard on jail phone calls discussing a drop of contraband near

the Bowie County jail in early January, according to a probable cause

affidavit.

Johnson allegedly described the location of a black sock containing

suspected methamphetamine, synthetic marijauna and a pack of menthol

cigarettes during a call with Sims, the affidavit said. Jail personnel

located a black sock on Jan. 7 which contained approximately .8 grams of

methamphetamine, cigarettes and 5.8 grams of synthetic marijuana.

During the call, Johnson allegedly referred to a package of “cartoon” being

in the drop. Cartoon is a slang term used to describe synthetic marijuana,

also known on the street as K-2.

Jail staff had been monitoring Sims’ calls since mid-December after he was

found in possession of $60 in cash in the jail. Sims had allegedly offered

the money to a staff member in exchange for pizza, the affidavit said.

Inmates are not permitted to possess currency.

Johnson has been arrested for prohibited substance in a correctional

facility and is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set

at $30,000. She faces two to 20 years if convicted.

Sims is currently being held in the Bowie County jail on multiple charges,

including unauthorized use of a vehicle, fraudulent use of identifying

information and prohibited substance in a correctional facility, jail

records show.