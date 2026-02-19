Beach-Themed Fundraiser to Support Kids’ College Programs at UAHT Feb. 26

SPONSOR

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation will host its 19th Annual Beads, Bags, and Bangles Kids’ College fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 26, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Hempstead Hall.

This year’s “Beachin’ Good Time” theme will feature a tropical atmosphere as the event raises money for local Kids’ College programs serving students across the Hope and Texarkana areas. Farmers Bank & Trust and Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Homes are presenting sponsors.

The evening will include luau-inspired snacks, a silent auction, a gun raffle, and dancing with DJ Stanley. Entertainment will feature performances by Arkansas Circus Arts, including aerialists, mermaids, and a jellyfish on a sway pole. Guests can also enjoy a photobooth, signature drinks, and beach-themed activities including the SPF 50 Spud Showdown.

Interactive experiences throughout the evening will include permanent jewelry by Casey’s Permanent Jewelry, hat and purse burning with Hammer and Stain of Hot Springs, hair wrapping and braiding by Jennifer Tyree, and professional photography by Heather Clements.

The BBB Committee is selling raffle tickets for a VAHAN 14K gold and sterling silver diamond stackable bracelet valued at $1,825, donated by Alexander’s Jewelers. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20, and winners need not be present. Raffle tickets can be purchased at https://www.uaht.edu/news/bbb-2026.php.

Proceeds will support Kids’ College programs, classroom supplies, and instructors, as well as special opportunities for middle school students including Camp Save-A-Life and the Engineering and Manufacturing Camp of Creativity, where students learn skills such as CPR and robotics.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Kelly Wilcox, UAHT Director of Institutional Advancement, at 870-722-8516 or kelly.wilcox@uaht.edu.