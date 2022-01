A Texarkana woman was killed in a single vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 early Sunday morning.

According to Texas DPS the crash was around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning around 20 miles from New Boston.

The driver lost control on an icy bridge causing the vehicle to hit the concrete side rails. All occupants where ejected from the car and would be taken to a local hospital.

Advertisement

58-year-old Connie Sparrow from Texarkana died shortly after reaching the hospital.