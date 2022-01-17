Bill passed away Saturday morning at his home. He was born on April 22, 1946, in Longview Texas.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Willis Bogan and Roxie Bennett, his sisters Celine Sandlin and Carol Frazier, his brother Lonnie Hawk, and his older daughter Susie Alva.

Bill is survived by his wife Melinda, his youngest daughter Amanda Loomer and her husband Steve, his stepson Jonathan Tickle and his wife Becky, grandsons Aaron Clark, Raymond Dotson Jr., Nathan Tickle, Bradly Tickle, granddaughters Bonnie McClendon and Amber Bogenschutz, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was a retired upholsterer; He was a member of Faith Community Baptist Church of Maud Texas.

Bill was a very proud pet parent of his two dogs Max and Pete.

Funeral Services for William Bogan, of Maud Texas will be Tuesday January 18th at Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas with Bro. Augustine Alaniz officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM -2 PM with the service immediately following.

