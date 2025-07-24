Texarkana Woman Killed in Wreck on Highway 71

Sponsor

A Texarkana woman was killed in a 3 vehicle crash on Highway 71 between Texarkana and Ashdown on Monday, July 21.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, 28-year-old Kaprienceya Holloway was killed in the crash.

According to the crash report Holloway was southbound on 71 when she struck a Freightliner semi-truck was that stopped in the southbound outside lane. A Kia Sorento also southbound swerved to avoid Holloway and also struck the semi-truck.

The crash happened at 6:23 p.m. and was investigated by ASP trooper Joshua Broughton.