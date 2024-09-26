Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Texas Division of Emergency Management Form New Academic Partnership

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) announced today that the university and agency have entered a new academic partnership that will allow TDEM employees to take courses at the university with reduced tuition prices. The partnership was commemorated with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

“We are excited to announce our new academic partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “This is an organization dedicated to helping Texans prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate the effects of life-threatening and life-altering emergencies and natural disasters. It is our honor to serve their dedicated employees as they look to fulfill their personal education goals.”

“A core component of our ability to provide services to Texans is training and continuing education,” said The Texas A&M University System Vice Chancellor for Disaster & Emergency Services, Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “This academic partnership between TDEM and our fellow Texas A&M University System partner in Texarkana enables our team members to further their education and ultimately better help Texans before, during, and after disaster strikes.”

Under the terms of the new partnership all full-time TDEM employees will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships, visit tamut.edu/partnerships.