Texas A&M University-Texarkana Implements Required Changes to In-State Tuition Eligibility

In compliance with a recent federal court order and guidance from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is making required changes to in-state tuition eligibility beginning in the Fall 2025 semester.

These changes affect students who previously qualified for in-state tuition under Texas Education Code § 54.053(a)(3) but who cannot demonstrate lawful presence in the United States. Under the new legal requirements, affected students will be reclassified as non-residents for tuition purposes unless they provide documentation of lawful presence.

“Our students are at the heart of everything we do, and we remain committed to supporting them during this transition” said Dr. Venus Lillis, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “We encourage all our students, especially those directly impacted by this change, to connect with us so we can provide you with resources and support.”

The University is reviewing each student’s residency status in accordance with the law and is notifying students who may be affected. Documentation demonstrating lawful presence aligns with the same documents accepted by the Texas Department of Public Safety for a Real ID driver’s license.

Students with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Office of Admissions at admissions@tamut.edu or 903-223-3000 for personalized support.

