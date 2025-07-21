Sponsor

Donnie Ray Brooks Jr., age 43, passed away on July 17, 2025.

Donnie was born in Houston, Texas on November 16, 1981, to his parents, Donnie and Polly Brooks.

Donnie had one of the kindest hearts anyone could know. He was the kind of person who never met a stranger—always quick with a smile, a laugh, or a helping hand. A kid at heart, Donnie brought joy and fun wherever he went, lighting up every room with his humor and warmth.

Above all, Donnie was a devoted father and a beloved uncle. His children and nieces and nephews were the center of his world, and he poured endless love and energy into being the best role model he could be. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the memories he created with those he loved most.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brittany Brooks; his two sons, Donnie Brooks and Dolce Brooks; one daughter and son-in-law, Ariel and Brad Harris; one granddaughter, Melody Harris; his parents, Donnie and Polly Brooks; one sister and brother in law, Truanne and Tony Haas; his mother and father in law, P.E. and Stacy Young, one brother and sister in law, P.E. Jr. and Ruby Young; 5 nephews, 2 nieces, and 1 great niece, his dog, Max, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Mr. Brooks’ service will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Larry Bracknell and Wanda King officiating.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.