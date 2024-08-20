Texas A&M University-Texarkana Launches Lifelong Learning Forum

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is excited to announce this week’s launch of the Lifelong Learning Forum, a new speaker series open to the entire community, sponsored by the School of Professional Education and Community Engagement. This innovative forum is designed to offer enriching educational experiences that are both free and accessible to the public. The Lifelong Learning Forum will feature monthly presentations by distinguished faculty members and experts from various fields. Upcoming topics include:

History of the Future that Never Was (August 23rd): Dr. Craig Nakashian, Dean of the Honors College, will explore the origins and outcomes of once-anticipated futuristic concepts like flying cars and robot butlers.

Movement for Daily Life (September 27th): Dr. Heather McKnight, Dean of the College of Nursing, Health, and Human Services, will discuss integrating functional movement exercises into daily routines to enhance physical and mental well-being.

Savvy Savings for Seniors (October 25th): Jay Davis, Executive Director of Financial and Entrepreneurship Engagement, will share essential budgeting tips and smart spending strategies to help seniors maintain financial independence.

Sessions will be held in the University Center building, Room 326, starting at 10:30 AM.

“We are thrilled to offer the Lifelong Learning Forum to our community,” said Dr. Jennifer Davis, Director of Community Engagement at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. “This series provides a unique opportunity for individuals of all ages to engage in thought-provoking topics and gain valuable insights that can be applied to everyday life. Our commitment to fostering a vibrant and informed community is at the heart of this initiative.” For more information, please contact Dr. Jennifer Davis at jdavis@tamut.edu.



