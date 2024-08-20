Sponsor

James Richard Runyan, age 63, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, August 17, 2024 at his residence.

Mr. Runyan was born on October 21, 1960, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a supervisor for an excavating company and was a member of the Church of Christ.

Jim was raised by his grandparents, George and Cecil Pearson. Mamaw and Papaw were good for Jim. He was taught a work ethic like no other. Jim was at peace the most when he was on the lake fishing, at the lease hunting with friends and spending many evenings out in the shop with his buddies. When the shop doors were open the boys piled in. The laughter was flowing as you could always hear a good, embellished, redneck story. He was a man behind the scenes whose love for his friends ran deep and he was respected by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Runyan and Joyce Pearson Pugh and by one sister Brenda Boyd.

He is survived by his wife, Dolly Howard Runyard of Texarkana, Texas; children, Jim Runyan (Sabrina) of Texarkana, Texas, Amy Groff of Texarkana, Texas, Trevor Schneider (Kelly) of Fort Worth, Texas and Rachel Buls (Brandon) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; one sister, Lisa Powers of Texarkana, Texas; seven grandchildren, Kaden Groff, Madelyn Groff, Cutter Runyan, Bentley Buls, Serenity Buls, Benjamin Schneider and Addison Schneider; two nieces, Tara Endsley and Amanda Miller; one nephew, Jacob Rochelle and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Carl Teel officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, from 5:00 to 6:30 P.M.