Texas High Crossing Guard in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle

Texarkana, Texas Police are currently investigating after a Texas High crossing guard was struck by a vehicle on Summerhill Road Monday morning.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police Department, at 8:21 a.m. Monday, a 76 year old man was driving southbound on Summerhill Road. He was driving his Ford pickup truck in the left turn lane in preparation of turning left into the Summerhill Square parking lot. He struck the 68 year old crossing guard who was standing in the turn lane directing traffic at Texas High School.

The driver indicated that he did not see the crossing guard before striking him.

The crossing guard was transported to Christus St. Michael where he is listed in critical condition.

TISD asks that everyone keep him, his family and TISD students and staff in your prayers at this time.