Texas High Hosts Spring Signing Date for Five Student Athletes

The Texas High School Athletic Department hosted a Spring Signing Day event for five student athletes.

Letters of Intent were signed during ceremonies on Wednesday, May 18, at the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility.

Athletes signing include: Antonio Jackson (Football – Nicholls College); Brock Norton (Football – Austin College); Sawyer Pritchard (Baseball – Southern Arkansas University Tech); Braylon Stewart (Football – New Mexico State University); Jack Wilson (Golf – Dallas Baptist University).

Pictured L to R: Sawyer Pritchard, Jack Wilson, Antonio Jackson, Braylon Stewart, Brock Norton.

