Texas High School DECA Students Take Regional State and International Honors

Thirteen Texas High School DECA students recently competed at the state Career Development Conference competition in Fort Worth, TX on February 20-22, 2020. Each of these students had been named a Regional Finalist during an earlier competition in January 2020.

They are: Joshua Asher – Quick Serve; Dallas Finn – Personal Financial Literacy; Jeshaiah Foley – Human Resource Management; Kara Jefferies – Start-Up Business Plan; Katerina Jordan – Franchise Business Plan; Doug Kyles – Entrepreneurship Series; Lillian Lovett – Marketing Event Campaign; Mary Grace McAfee – Hospitality and Tourism Selling; Katherine Page – Marketing Event Campaign; Carlos Penate – Automotive Service and Marketing; Kaitlyn Rogers – Business Solutions Project; Kayla Teague – Business Solutions Project; Julia Whitehorn – Business Solutions Project.

With over 5,200 students competing, seven students were chosen as International Finalists – Katerina Jordan, Doug Kyles, Lillian Lovett, Katherine Page, Kaitlyn Rogers, Kayla Teague and Julia Whitehorn.

In the final awards of the evening, student Doug Kyles was selected an International Winner in the Entrepreneurship Series and will now advance to the International competition in Nashville, TN on April 29 – May 2, 2020.

Students are coached by Melinda Asher and Pam Hamilton.