Top Honors Earned by Texas High School Commercial Photography Student

Advertisement

During the Association of Texas Photography Instructors Winter Conference on February 21-22 in Austin, TX, Texas High School photography students took top honors for their work. The annual conference allows students the opportunity to participate in hands-on classes related to all types of photography and video and to compete in on-site contests.

Taking top individual awards were:

Abby Bunch: Honorable Mention Self Portrait;

Advertisement

Margaret Debenport: First Place Cropped Competition; First Place Photojournalism Advanced Portfolio; Second Place Picture Package; Excellent Self Portrait; Third Place Digital Editing;

Abby Elliott: Third Place Art Advanced Portfolio; Honorable Mention Self Portrait;

Bailey Groom: Second Place Art Advanced Portfolio;

Brooke Knight: Superior Self Portrait;

Assad Malik: First Place News Video;

Jonathan Naples: Third Place Photojournalism Advanced Portfolio; Honorable Mention Self Portrait;

Caden Rainwater: Excellent Self Portrait; Third Place Beginning Portfolio;

Hollan Reed: Honorable Mention Beginning Portfolio;

Kaitlyn Rogers: First Place Art Advanced Portfolio;

Peyton Sims: First Place Picture Package; Second Place Beginning Portfolio; Honorable Mention Self Portrait;

Allyson Smith: Honorable Mention Beginning Portfolio; Honorable Mention Digital Editing;

Sophie Spakes: Honorable Mention Art Advanced Portfolio; Honorable Mention Picture Package;

Merideth Stanfill: Superior Self Portrait.

-MORE-

Team Awards include:

Third Place for School Portfolio: Team of Margaret Debenport, Bailey Groom, Hollan Reed, Kaitlyn Rogers.

Third Place for B.I.G. 72 Video: An on-site, 72-hour contest where students work around a given theme for bragging rights on the best-on-the-spot program.

Honorable Mention School Portfolio: Team of Abby Elliott, Caden Rainwater, Peyton Sims

Merideth Stanfill.