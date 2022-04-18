Texas High School Student Council Named State President of Texas Association of Student Councils for 2022-2023

Advertisement

Texas High School and student leadership are synonymous with one another.

After recently earning the National Gold Council of Excellence Award from the National Association of Student Councils (NASC) for the fourteenth consecutive year, the THS Student Council has been elected by their peers to serve as the 2022-2023 State President School for Texas Association of Student Councils (TASC). John Thomas Borowitz will serve as the student representative on the TASC Board of Directors.

“The decision to run for a state office is made by our students, not the advisers,” said Susan Waldrep, THS Student Council Advisor. “Student members must present why they want to run and share their ideas for a platform. Our Platform this year was Kick Cancer. They campaigned at the 86th annual conference held in Irving, TX with over 3500 student leaders in attendance. “We were thrilled to be elected,” Waldrep continued.

THS Student Council also received a Top Ten Project award for their Color All Cancer Cured projects and a Top Ten Video award for their Healthy Heroes pep rally performed at area elementary schools. The council was named a Sweepstakes School earning Outstanding Student Council recognition in all areas of service. Student Body President Will Carter is in charge of reporting and documenting all of the projects submitted and was the campaign coordinator. “It is an honor to work with the fabulous members involved in the Student Council. I am amazed at their hard work and dedication to everything they do.”

